The Spud Brothers announce they are relocating from Preston's Flag Market this weekend for this reason
Announcing the news to their many followers, Jake and Harley Nelson took to Facebook to inform them they would be relocating to Radio 2 in the Park Preston.
The dymanic duo who have recently starred in a music video will be serving up their famous spuds from Moor Park to a horde of music goers.
Radio 2 In The Park will bring three days of incredible live music to Moor Park in Preston from September 6 to September 8.
The exciting event will feature performances from Sting, the Pet Shop Boys, the Manic Street Preachers and more.
Craig David has also revealed that he will be performing brand-new music at the festival.
For the first time, there will also be a Friday night Radio 2 in the Park Pre-Party on the DJ stage.
Presenters will be introducing artists on stage and broadcasting from Radio 2 in the Park across the weekend, with shows and sets available live plus on demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer across the weekend and for 30 days afterwards.
Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday events, which take place over a 170,000 square foot site, are priced from £59 plus booking fee.
For more information and to book tickets click HERE.
