Preston's Spud Brothers debut in music video Break the Night has ranked in the top 10 in its first three days.

TikTok stars Jake and Harley Nelson took part in a play fight as part of the video to highlight Loneliness Awareness Week (June 10-16).

Preston's Spud Brothers Harley and Jacob Nelson debut in music video Break the Night has ranked in the top 10 in its first three days. | Creator Universe

The duo, who said it was a dream come true to star in the video, joined a number of social video stars to raise funds for the Samaritans during Loneliness Awareness Week (June 10-16).

Loneliness and suicide is a subject close to home for the brothers as Harley recently lost a male friend in his 20s to it - which provided them with even more of a reason to take part in the hope of helping others struggling.

Having only launched on Friday, the music video created by Creator Universe has already garnered a massive audience.

The pair pretend to fight in the music video. | UGC

Ant Llewellyn-Harris, founder and Chief Creative Officer at creator label We Create Popular added: "Shining a light on the incredible service Samaritans provide is a privilege.

“Loneliness knows no age or borders. Everyone goes through difficult times, but together, we light up the dark.”

The Break the Night single which is available on Spotify. Over four million people in the UK report feeling lonely always or often, while half of us feel lonely at least sometimes.