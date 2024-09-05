Craig David will play brand-new and exclusive music at Radio 2 in the Park in Preston.

Radio 2 In The Park will bring three days of incredible live music to Moor Park in Preston from September 6 to September 8.

The exciting event will feature performances from Sting, the Pet Shop Boys, the Manic Street Preachers and more.

Craig David has also revealed that he will be performing brand-new music at the festival.

When speaking to DJ Spoony on Radio 2, Craig said: “I’m so grateful to be performing such huge events, with all the support from Radio 2, and to go out there, with my full band, and play the classics.

“But I’m also going to slip something new into the mix. You’ve got to test a new record on the crowd.

“It’s exclusive! It’ll be the first time I perform this song that I’ve been really excited about. It’s got all the sentiment of what people know me for, but it’s also new for me.”

Sting will front his new power rock trio to headline the BBC’s festivities in Preston on Saturday night.

Pet Shop Boys will headline Sunday night, presenting their highly acclaimed Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live production - a set featuring classic hits and the latest singles from their best-selling new album ‘Nonetheless’.

For the first time, there will also be a Friday night Radio 2 in the Park Pre-Party on the DJ stage

Presenters will be introducing artists on stage and broadcasting from Radio 2 in the Park across the weekend, with shows and sets available live plus on demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer across the weekend and for 30 days afterwards.

Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday events, which take place over a 170,000 square foot site, are priced from £59 plus booking fee.

Tickets to the Radio 2 in the Park Pre-Party are available at £30 plus booking fee.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, says: “Following last year's incredible Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester, we are delighted to hand the baton to Preston.

“Only Radio 2 could present another star studded line up featuring some of the UK and the world's most loved pop artists from the last six decades performing their biggest songs.

“We can’t wait to bring the Radio 2 listeners and presenting family together in Preston for an unforgettable weekend of live music.”

To listen to the full interview with Craig David, click HERE.