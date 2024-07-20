Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On a warm and muggy day, the weather didn't exactly scream baked potatoes. But, if the Spud Bros have taught us anything, it’s that Preston’s passion for potatoes is unmatched.

Keen to get a taste of the atmosphere at an event that was expected to be lively to say the least, I headed down to the Flag Market to get a feel for just how passionate Prestonians are about their spuds.

Arriving some 45 minutes before the famous Spud Bros were due to unveil their brand new potato tram and kickstart their 70th anniversary celebrations, I found myself already confronted with a rapidly-growing queue. Many looked to have been waiting for hours already - even at the height of summer, the prospect of baked potatoes attracts the punters. But these weren’t just your everyday baked potatoes. In celebration of their seven decades in business, Spud Bros were selling all their delicious wares at 1955 prices, meaning that the throngs of people were there to get their mitts on the bargain of the century - a proper baked potato slathered in beans and cheese for 30p.

As the atmosphere grew, groups of social media-savvy people gathered around TikTok food reviewer supreme Kalani Ghost Hunter, who had jetted into town from his home state of Tennessee to try - amongst other things - Preston’s finest potato. Unmistakable in his cowboy hat, he was happy to meet a few UK-based fans whilst struggling to comprehend the concept of tuna and cheese on a spud.

Soon, my attention was drawn to the figures atop the new tram. Building the tension as the music reached a crescendo, their tosses aside the cover to reveal the Spud Bros’ new home before cranking up the volume on the loudspeakers for a rendition of their new single ‘Greatest Spuds on Earth’, much to my and the crowd’s delight.

Everyone was having a great time and I couldn’t help but notice how much the event had brought the community out. Even people just passing through the Flag Market couldn’t help but be drawn into proceedings thanks to the good vibes of the whole event.

Lachlan, who said he had been having Spud Bros’ potatoes since he was four years old, said: “It’s amazing, it’s crazy. The amount of people 100% shows how important Spud Bros are to Preston. My grandma used to bring me when they sold the small potatoes. My ultimate toppings are a big spud, garlic butter, cheese, chilli - try the chilli, it’s amazing - crispy onions, and tramshed sauce.”

With stilt-walkers, magicians, clowns, acrobats, and feather-clad dancers milling about, the whole event was a feast for the senses. Almost as delightful as one of the Spud Bros’ famous potatoes.