A popular clothing store in Leyland will shut up shop one last time next month.

Announcing the sad news on their Facebook page, the owner of The Loft, located at 105 Towngate, annouced the shop will close next month.

The Loft clothes store in Leyland is to shut after 15 years with 60 per cent closing down sale.

A spokesperson said: “It is with a HAPPY heart that we announce the closure of The Loft.

“After 15 amazing years of trading, it is time to hang up the wooden hangers and retire.

“To mark this transition we have 60% off all our stock.”

They added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our customers past and present; from a tiny table in Heskin to our bricks and mortar in Leyland.”

It is estimated to close permanently at the end of next month.

