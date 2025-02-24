New Look to close Preston store in St George's Shopping Centre
New Look will close one of its Preston stores next month.
The retailer will shut its store in St George’s Shopping Centre on Thursday, March 20.
A note in the window reads: “Preston St George, thanks for having us. But it’s time to say goodbye. This store will be closing on Thursday 20th March.”
The notice includes a QR code directing customers to the New Look website, rather than its other Preston store at Deepdale Retail Park.
The Post has approached New Look about the future of the Deepdale store.
