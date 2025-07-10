Teenage girl, 14, seriously injured after e-bike collision in Leyland
The incident happened on Moss Lane, near St Ambrose Church, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.
Emergency services were called to the scene after the teenager was struck by an e-bike.
Police said the initial assessment from paramedics was that the girl’s injuries were not serious, but she is now believed to have more significant injuries.
She was taken to hospital for treatment where she remained today.
Sgt Stu Hart, from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a teenage girl with some serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any footage such as dashcam, CCTV, Ring doorbell or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”
The road was cordoned off for around 30 minutes while police responded and the scene was made safe.
Officers said the man riding the e-bike was reported for several driving offences, including riding without a licence or insurance.
The e-bike was also seized for examination.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1258 of July 8.
You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].
