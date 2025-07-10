A 14-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries following a collision involving an e-bike in Leyland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Moss Lane, near St Ambrose Church, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the teenager was struck by an e-bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 14-year-old girl was left with serious injuries following a collision involving an e-bike on Moss Lane, Leyland | Google

Police said the initial assessment from paramedics was that the girl’s injuries were not serious, but she is now believed to have more significant injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment where she remained today.

Sgt Stu Hart, from Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a teenage girl with some serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any footage such as dashcam, CCTV, Ring doorbell or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was cordoned off for around 30 minutes while police responded and the scene was made safe.

Officers said the man riding the e-bike was reported for several driving offences, including riding without a licence or insurance.

The e-bike was also seized for examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1258 of July 8.

You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected].