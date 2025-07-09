Police seize e-bike after Uber Eats delivery rider hits young girl playing in Leyland street
Police were called to the scene in Moss Lane, outside St Ambrose Church, where the child was knocked down at around 7.27pm.
The road was taped off for around 30 minutes while officers worked at the scene and the child was treated for a ‘minor injury’.
Lancashire Police said a man riding the e-bike was reported for having no licence or insurance, and his e-bike was seized.
A police spokesperson said: “This was minor injury. We were called at 7.27pm when an e-bike collided with a child pedestrian.
“Rider was reported for having no licence and insurance (not arrested).”
