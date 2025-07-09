A young girl was knocked down and injured after an e-biker crashed into the youngster in Leyland last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the scene in Moss Lane, outside St Ambrose Church, where the child was knocked down at around 7.27pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police were called to the scene in Moss Lane, outside St Ambrose Church in Leyland, where the child was knocked down at around 7.27pm on Tuesday (July 8) | Google

The road was taped off for around 30 minutes while officers worked at the scene and the child was treated for a ‘minor injury’.

Lancashire Police said a man riding the e-bike was reported for having no licence or insurance, and his e-bike was seized.

A police spokesperson said: “This was minor injury. We were called at 7.27pm when an e-bike collided with a child pedestrian.

“Rider was reported for having no licence and insurance (not arrested).”