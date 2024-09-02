Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have provided an update after a man suffered serious burns after a suspected gas explosion in Lancashire.

Lancashire Police said he had suffered serious burns and was already out of the house on Wheatley Drive in Longridge when officers arrived.

Police have said a joint investigation will be launched in due course with Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led to the suspected gas explosion. | UGC

He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition and two other people have minor injuries.

At 10:31am yesterday morning eight fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Longridge, Blackburn, Clitheroe, Leyland, Hyndburn and other specialist appliances including Urban Search and Rescue units, attended a reported gas explosion on Wheatley Drive in Longridge after neighbours reported hearing a 'huge bang' that 'shook houses'.

The incident has now been reduced to three pumps who remain in attendance with Urban Search and Rescue.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service added that they were flying a drone in the area to assist with the emergency response and urged people not follow suit.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails Providing an update, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers were called to Wheatley Drive, Longridge, at 10.31am yesterday following reports of a gas explosion.

“Emergency services have attended and found a man with serious burn injuries. He was already out of the property when our officers arrived. He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. Two other people have suffered minor injuries.

“One property has suffered significant damage and efforts are ongoing to make it safe. A small number of surrounding properties have been evacuated.”

They added that a joint investigation will be launched in due course Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led the suspected gas explosion.

“We are also working with other partners at the scene, including the local authority, the North West Ambulance Service and Cadent.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 492 of 1st September 2024.