A man has been left seriously injured in what is thought to have been a gas explosion at a house in Lancashire.

At 10:31am this morning eight fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Longridge, Blackburn, Clitheroe, Leyland, Hyndburn and other specialist appliances including Urban Search and Rescue units, attended a reported gas explosion on Wheatley Drive, Longridge after neighbours reported hearing a 'huge bang' that 'shook houses'.

A man has been taken to hospital in what is believed to have been a gas explosion at a house at Wheatley Drive in Longridge. | UGC

Lancashire Police said he had suffered serious burns and was already out of the house on Wheatley Drive in Longridge when officers arrived.

He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition and two other people have minor injuries.

Some neighbouring houses have been evacuated as the property affected is made safe.

Crews are likely to remain in attendance for some hours and people have been asked to avoid the area.