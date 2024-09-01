At 10:31am this morning eight fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Longridge, Blackburn, Clitheroe, Leyland, Hyndburn and other specialist appliances including Urban Search and Rescue units, attended a reported gas explosion on Wheatley Drive, Longridge after neighbours reported hearing a 'huge bang' that 'shook houses'.
Pictures show the extent of the devastation as a house lies in ruins.
The man in question has been taken to hospital in a critical condition and two other people have minor injuries.
Some neighbouring houses have been evacuated as the property affected.
Fire crews are likely to remain in attendance for some hours and people have been asked to avoid the area.
