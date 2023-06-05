MORE than 150 supercars will be on show when an historic house in Lancashire hosts Supercar Showtime.

Supercars including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren, will be on display at at Hoghton Tower on Sunday, June 11 from 10am until 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, whic brings together car enthusiasts from across the north west, will also include lots of family entertainment and an auction.

Supercars including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren, will be on display at at Hoghton Tower on Sunday, June 11. Pic by Gary Britman

The event will raise money for Chorley’s Derian House Children’s Hospice and Hoghton Tower Preservation Trust.

Nick and Karen Isherwood, of the Showtime team, said: “We are very excited to be back at Hoghton Tower yet again with a stunning line-up of supercars for owners and the general public to enjoy.

“Our determination to support Derian House Children’s Hospice continues in 2023. With an annual fund-raising target of £4.8m and in the wake of the pandemic, Derian House is much more reliant on personal fund-raising efforts and donations from events such as Supercar Showtime.”

Supercars including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren, will be on display at at Hoghton Tower on Sunday, June 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £8 when you pre-book, or £10 on the gate subject to availability. Children under 5 are free. Pre-booking online is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment.

Supercar Showtime is run by volunteers with the four previous shows raising more than £130,000.

Family-friendly guided house tours are available for £7.50 per person (Supercar Showtime entry ticket also required).

For more information and to pre-book tickets for house tours and Showtime, visit the Hoghton Tower website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well behaved dogs are permitted on leads in the grounds and tilting green areas only, however they are not allowed beyond the main gate to the courtyards, the house or the gardens.