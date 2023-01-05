Dying without a will can mean that a person’s money, property, and possessions will not go to the people and causes they care about. The report, by IRN Wills and Probate, also found that many have not made a will as they don’t think they have anything of value to pass on, despite one in six owning a property. Supporters can write or update their will with a chosen solicitor and, in return, a percentage of their fee will be donated to Derian House. Marsden Rawsthorn Solicitors is taking part and will donate 50 per cent of fees to the charity that provides care to seriously ill babies, children and young people from across the north west.

Dorothy Lawrenson’s whose husband Dennis left a gift in his will to Derian House after their daughter passed away aged 16, said: “Our daughter died on an adult ward at Lancaster hospital as she was too old to be on the children’s ward. Derian House did not exist at the time but we visited the hospice some years later and were so impressed with the services they have on offer, particularly for young adults. My husband chose to support the hospice by leaving a gift in his will and I am pledging to do the same in the hope that there will always be a place for families like ours to turn to.”

Derian House Children's Hospice is urging people to 'Make a Will' this month as research has found six in 10 adults in the UK have not made one. You can make a will with Marsden Rawsthorn Solicitors, Buckshaw Village, Chorley,

Gillian Rabbett, Events and Legacies Marketing Coordinator at Derian House, added: “We’re so grateful to the local solicitors taking part in Make a Will Month and hope our supporters will consider leaving a gift to Derian House. Gifts in Wills help fund the care of 1 in 10 of our children and young people. Everyone who leaves a legacy to Derian House Children’s Hospice has their name engraved on a copper leaf and placed on our beautiful legacy tree, allowing us to recognise and remember your kindness and generosity in a special way.

“There is no obligation to include a gift to Derian House in your Will, although a gift, however big or small, will help us to continue to provide care and memories for years to come.”

Derian House Children’s Hospice, which is getting ready to celebrate its 30th anniversary, opened its doors in October 1993 which was co-founded by Chorley man Ian Haydock, who lost his 19-year-old brother Derek to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in 1969 – a time when there were very few hospices in the country for children. He then started a fundraising campaign with his family in 1991, raising the initial £25,000, before turning to local businesswoman Margaret Vinten, who helped make his dream become a reality.

Ever since, the hospice has been helping children and young people with life-limiting conditions make the most of every moment for almost 30 years. The hospice offers respite and end-of-life care to more than 400 children and their families from across the North West and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

