Chorley Panther’s annual tag-rugby festival on Sunday, May 20, was dedicated to nine-year-old Bella Morris, who passed away in December last year after battling with rare condition – vanishing white matter disease (VWM) – a genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and causes neurologic symptoms. Hundreds gathered to celebrate the life of the brave little girl and raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice that cared for her. After being diagnosed aged just two-years-old, Derian House Children’s Hospice supported Bella during her short life, as well as her mum Natalie and her brother Tyler, 15. Bella laid at rest in one of the hospice’s Sunflower Rooms before her funeral, allowing her family extra time to say goodbye.

The Chorley Panthers’ team sported their own specially designed playing shirts in Bella’s favourite colours that they later auctioned off to the public. A vibrant memorial bench was also installed in the Panther’s grounds, where Bella can be remembered by all as “the strongest and bravest Panther ever.”

The day was especially fitting as Bella’s brother, Tyler, has been a Chorley Panthers member since he was four. Natalie said: “When the Chorley Panthers mentioned they wanted to raise money for Derian House in memory of Bella it warmed my heart. Over the last few years, Derian House has been that place where we could all turn to for help and support. I don’t know how we would have managed without Derian.

Chorley Panther’s annual tag-rugby festival on Sunday, May 20, was dedicated to nine-year-old Bella Morris, who passed away in December last year after battling with rare condition – vanishing white matter disease. The team also raised £9,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice where Bella and her family were supported

“The Chorley Panthers have played a big part in our lives too – they have always been there for us. I can’t thank them enough for all the support they have given me and Tyler since Bella sadly passed. Tyler has been playing rugby there since he was four. He grew up with an amazing set of lads as they always offered him support, held charity days, and fundraised for Bella. I have also made lifelong friends there. Bella loved to come to Panthers and cheer on her brother and the lads – even though secretly she just wanted a sausage butty and a lolly from Tina in the kitchen!

“Knowing how many people came to support Derian and remember Bella will stay in my heart forever. And I know that the money raised will go towards many other children like Bella and their families. I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who made the day a great success.”

Peter Bridge, Chairman of Chorley Panthers, added: “Derian House is close to our hearts, obviously because of Bella's connection with the club and the fact that both the Panthers and Derian are Chorley based. Everybody at the club is aware of what the charity does and we will continue to support and promote the great work they do.

“The strongest and bravest Panther ever” Bella Morris

“I just want to say a massive thank you to Bella’s family, all of our volunteers who were incredible on the day, and also to all of our coaches, players, and sponsors. I’d also like to thank everyone who attended on the day for their support in making this such a memorable and worthwhile event.”