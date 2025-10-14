A new dental and aesthetics clinic has opened it's doors in Chorley, bringing world-class treatments and a fresh approach to oral health and facial aesthetics.

You Dental & Aesthetics, based at 16–18 Gillibrand Street, officially launches with a special Open Day on Saturday, November 1, from 10am-2pm, offering visitors the chance to explore the modern facilities, meet the expert team.

There is also a chance to enter an exclusive on the day £3,500 composite bonding, 1ml dermal filler and other prize giveaway.

You Dental & Aesthetics blends advanced cosmetic and general dentistry with the latest facial aesthetic treatments, creating a one-stop destination for those seeking confidence in their smile and appearance.

The clinic’s services include:

Cosmetic and general dentistry (teeth whitening, veneers, composite bonding, crowns, implants).

Invisalign by a top Invisalign dentist.

Facial aesthetics by doctors and dentists (anti-wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, skin boosters, lip enhancement, polynucleotide).

Advanced implant solutions.

Led by Dr Sarah Widdop, who has extensive expertise in both dentistry and facial anatomy, the clinic offers a unique patient experience focused on natural, elegant results.

Dr Sarah has worked in London and most recently Manchester for over 13 years learning from Industry leaders.

Open Day highlights

The Open Day will give visitors an exclusive first look at Chorley’s newest dental and aesthetics hub.

Guests will be welcomed with refreshments, guided tours of the state-of-the-art facilities, and free mini-consultations with the clinical team.

The highlight of the event will be a £4,000 prize giveaway, with treatments and packages designed to transform smiles and boost confidence. Everyone attending will have the chance to win.

Dr Widdop said: “We wanted to celebrate our launch by giving something back to the community. This isn’t just about dentistry or aesthetics — it’s about helping people feel like the best version of themselves.

“Our open day will be a fantastic opportunity to show people what makes us different.”

The practice is now welcoming new patients and invites the community to join the celebration.

For more information or to register interest in the Open Day and prize draw, visit here or call 01257 822888.

You can also follow their social media pages @youdentalandaesthetics to find out more about our giveaways.