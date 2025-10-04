Plans have been tabled to change a former car garage into a convenience shop - with a national retailer earmarked.

Thistlewood Properties Ltd have applied to Chorley Borough Council to change the use of Robinson and Douglas in Spendmore Lane, Coppull, and make changes to the elevation openings of the main building, remove smaller buildings, build fences and change the access and parking arrangements.

The shop would have a retail sales area of around 240sqm – remaining below the 280sqm threshold in the Sunday Trading Act. It would carry a basic range of groceries, ready meals, sandwiches and snacks, beers, wines and spirits and a range of fresh fruit and vegetables. Around 15 jobs could be created, if it gets the go-ahead.

An agent for the applicant said: “At the current time an operator for the store has not been confirmed, but it is likely to be one of the national grocery stores, all of whom have formats to suit this size of building.”

They add: “The village has a range of services including a primary school, church, dentist, clinic, library, pubs and a social club. There are also a number of sources of employment contained in substantial local business premises. However, there is only one small food shop in the village centre, selling a small range of essential convenience goods. Residents need to travel into Chorley for anything more than a basic range of goods, and there is no choice or competition. The proposed new convenience store will allow for an increased range and choice of goods in a modern new retail environment with an open and spacious floorplan and a storage area fit for requirements.”

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Chorley Borough Council.

How the new shop in Spendmore Lane, Coppull, could look | Studio PH Architecture/Chorley Borough Council

