Local detectives are now examining whether Jay's criminal history might be connected to his disappearance.

The criminal past of Jay Slater is being explored as a possible line of enquiry by Spanish authorities as they wish to know if it's ‘relevant’ to his disappearance.

The 19-year-old from Oswaldtwistle, who had gone on holiday to Tenerife to attend the NRG music festival, was last heard from on Monday morning last week.

This was after he had called his friend Lucy at around 8.15am to say that he had missed the bus back to his accommodation and he was planning to walk back.

A search team member with a search dog near to the village of Masca, Tenerife | James Manning/PA Wire

On the call he also explained how he was lost, in need of water and only had 1% charge left on his phone.

Jay’s phone then cut off with his last location showing as the Rural de Teno park which is a mountainous area popular with hikers.

Reports from the Spanish newspaper El Dia have now highlighted Slater's past, suggesting it could be significant in the investigation, according to Mail Online.

Back in 2021, Jay was involved in an assault case which saw an eight-member gang attack Tom Hilton with a machete, golf club and an axe, leaving him with severe injuries and fighting for his life.

As a result, Jay received an 18-month community order with 25 days rehabilitation activities and 150 hours unpaid work for violent disorder, completed shortly before his trip to Tenerife.

The troubling details of Slater's criminal past have circulated on social media, with some speculating that his disappearance is linked to his previous activities.

Oswaldtwistle has been turned blue with a sea of ribbons as the community unites in hope behind the family of missing Jay Slater. | P L Photography And Images

However, Hilton, the victim of the attack wrote in a Facebook message: "Whoever is writing on these TikToks, give it a rest.

“This young lad's missing and his family's heartbroken. Put yourself in their shoes. Stop talking nonsense on social media and get this lad found, mentioning my name all this and that.

"Have some respect and help find this boy and get him back to his family."

Officers from the Guardia Civil have been conducting searches in the Rural de Teno area, near where he was last located three days ago. | BBC

The latest update from the case is that there has been no official police response to reports of a possible sighting of Jay outside a church in Santiago de Teide around 6pm last Monday.

On Friday June 21, Lancashire Police produced a statement which said: “Whilst this case falls outside the jurisdiction of UK policing, we have made an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources.

“They have confirmed that at this time they are satisfied that they have the resources they need, but that offer remains open and they will contact us should that position change.

“Once again, our thoughts remain with Jay's family and friends at this distressing time.”