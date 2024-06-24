Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A private investigator who helped search for Nicola Bulley has offered his services to the distraught mum of missing Tenerife teenager Jay Slater.

Mark Williams-Thomas, a detective-turned-TV investigator, was a familiar face in the media when he probed the disappearance of Nicola Bulley last year.

Mark Williams-Thomas, 54, is an English investigative journalist and former police officer who helped search for Nicola Bulley | Mark Williams-Thomas

He has now turned his attention to the search for Jay Slater and says he could help solve the 19-year-old’s mysterious disappearance ‘in days’. He says Jay’s mum, Debbie Duncan, is 'keen’ to accept his help.

After a final phone call made to one of his friends, Lucy Law, at around 8.50am last Monday, Jay vanished, with his phone running out of battery shortly after.

Lucy said that he sounded disorientated during their call, explaining that he was 'lost in the mountains, he wasn't aware of his surroundings, he desperately needed a drink and his phone was on 1%'.

“I will need total access”, says TV sleuth

Investigator Mark Williams-Thomas took to Twitter saying he 'reached out' to Debbie over the weekend, as Spanish police, fire and mountain rescue teams continued their search, now in its eighth day.

"If they give me total access and with feet on the ground I will very quickly be able to say if his disappearance is him alone or if it has third party involvement," said Mark.

Mark, who also exposed Jimmy Savile's crimes, took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer the family his expertise in the hunt for the missing 19-year-old who vanished a week ago.

Yesterday, he said: “I have this morning reached out to missing Jay Slater’s mum offering the help of my team to get her answers as to what has happened to Jay.

“Lots of speculation about what could have happened and if they give me total access and with feet on the ground I will very quickly be able to say if his disappearance is him alone or if it has third party involvement.”

Mark Williams-Thomas (right) has 'reached out' to Debbie Duncan, the mum of missing Jay Slater (left), to offer his help in finding her son | Alamy

Family keen to accept investigator's help

This morning, he added: “Brief update: Jay Slater’s family clearly struggling with all the media interest and attention, have switched off all phones and cut contact.

“I am awaiting to speak to mum later today, but have had a response from close relative that mum is keen to accept my team’s help.

“Having worked with many families at crisis point when a loved one goes missing the family become the eye of the storm and it’s very very tough for them to manage all the enquiries on top of there own stress & worry.”

Mr Williams-Thomas was previously lead investigator on the ITV Exposure documentary, The Other Side of Jimmy Savile, which revealed how the late BBC presenter preyed on young and vulnerable girls.

Mark Williams-Thomas also appeared in the media last year when he offered help to the family of Nicola Bulley, 45, after the mum-of-two disappeared while walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire. Her body was later discovered and an inquest ruled she had accidentally drowned. | Talk TV

He also appeared in the media last year when he offered help to the family of Nicola Bulley, 45, after the mum-of-two disappeared while walking her dog in St Michael's-on-Wyre, Lancashire. Her body was later discovered and an inquest ruled she had accidentally drowned.

It comes as search teams narrowed their efforts on small buildings close to where his phone last pinged in Tenerife. Officers from the Guardia Civil could be seen circling two structures at the bottom of a ravine in Rural de Teno Park on Sunday.

In a statement released late on Friday, Lancashire Police said it 'made an offer of support to the Guardia Civil' but this was declined after the Spanish cops said they were 'satisfied that they have the resources they need'.

Search and rescue workers near to the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, continues (Credit: James Manning/PA Wire) | James Manning/PA Wire

GoFundMe exceeds £30,000 target

A GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for Jay's family hit its target of £30,000 just three days after being set up.

In a statement on the site, Debbie thanked everyone who had donated for their “generosity and kindness during this difficult time”.

She added: 'I just wanted to confirm that this is the only GoFundMe fundraiser approved by our family.

“We have not yet withdrawn any funds and are currently covering the expenses, such as the trip to Tenerife and accommodation, ourselves.

The mother of a British teenager who has gone missing during a holiday in Tenerife said having to search for her son has been “horrendous” | LEP

“The funds will remain on hold with GoFundMe until we post a further update on this page.

“We are extremely worried and are doing everything we can to find Jay.

“Please continue to share our fundraiser far and wide. Your support means the world to us, and we are grateful for any help you can provide.