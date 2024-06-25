Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rescue teams searching for Jay Slater in Tenerife have rescued a ‘disorientated’ British holidaymaker who they found trapped in a gorge near where the teenager went missing.

Concerned locals reported the man to police after the 51-year-old, from Scotland, went hiking in the heat and failed to return hours later.

He was last seen venturing into the arid wilderness from the Los Carrizales neighbourhood near Masca, where search and rescue teams have been searching for missing Lancashire teenager Jay since last Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spanish police search the Rural de Teno national park for missing teenager Jay Slater. | Guardia Civil

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rescue teams broke off their search for the 19-year-old after being alerted to the other missing man, who they found trapped at the Asomada Gorge.

The Scot was said to be "tired and disoriented". It’s not clear whether he had been searching for Jay when he became lost and in need of rescue himself.

The incident happened last Friday, but details were only made public by the police last night.

Spanish police said the man would not have been able to escape from the gorge alone and was lucky to be alive. The area has poor phone coverage and the terrain is not suitable for hiking, said police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mountain rescue teams near to the village of Masca, Tenerife, where the search for missing teenager Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, continues (Credit: James Manning/PA Wire) | James Manning/PA Wire

A Spanish police spokesperson said: "Officers acting alongside a Civil Protection mountain rescue team have helped rescue a Scottish hiker aged 51 in the Asomada Gorge in the Los Carrizales neighbourhood.

“Local residents saw how the hiker went into an area of difficult access which was not suitable for transit early in the morning and had yet to return to his starting point several hours later.