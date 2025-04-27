Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six talented girls from a gymnastics club in Chorley are to compete in Las Vegas championships.

In nine weeks the gymnasts who train at Flic Flac Gymnastics in Chorley are set to take on the world stage as they fly to Las Vegas to compete in the prestigious IAIGC (International Association of Independent Gymnastics Clubs) World Championships.

Pictured (left to right, back row): Emilee Lord, Ellie Howarth, Maggie Gaskell, (middle): Amber Bibby, Ella Maitland, (front): Ella Sutton from Flic Flac Gymnastics in Chorley who will all compete in Las Vegas. | UGC

The young gymnasts — Ella Sutton, 7, Ella Maitland, 9, Amber Bibby, 10, Ellie Howarth, 11, Maggie Gaskell, 11, and Emilee Lord, 12, have each achieved the qualifying scores needed to represent their club and country in this international competition.

This incredible achievement is the result of months of dedication, discipline, and hard work, and the team, their coaches, and their families couldn't be prouder.

The gymnastics academy, based at Park Hall in Charnock Richard, was set up to encourage young people to take part in gymnastics.

Flic Flac Gymnastics said: “We are so proud of the girls and everything they’ve accomplished.”

“The team will be showcasing their skills on a global platform, competing against gymnasts from all over the world in an unforgettable experience.

“Good luck, girls — Chorley is cheering you on all the way!”

The IAIGC (International Association of Independent Gymnastics Clubs) World Championships will take place in June 2025 at the Rio Hotel.