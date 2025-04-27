Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman was left horrified after finding human bones in the walls while renovating her 16th century farmhouse and discovered a murderer lived next door.

Emmie Brookman, 28, bought the three-bedroom property with her fiancé, Norton Johnston, 34, and had to renovate it after finding pink mould on the walls.

The couple hand-chiselled off the exterior render themselves - after being quoted £17k by professionals - but were surprised when they found a bone in the wall.

After initially being "creeped out" Emmie discovered bones used to be put in walls to ward of evil during the 16th century.

They found four bones in total in the exterior - and a further two inside - and Emmie believes one is a human finger bone and rest are from animals.

The pair also discovered local murderer James Hargreaves lived in the manor house next door - but haven't been put off by the history.

Emmie, who is co-owner of a homeware business, from Barrowford, said: “We were taking the render off and when I was by the front something popped out of the wall.

“It was very obviously a bone. I was really creeped out.

“What do you do when you find a bone in the wall?

“We found about four more in the exterior. At first we thought we were going to find a full body.”

Emmie bought the 1580s home in February 2023 for £311k after falling in love with its "character and quirkiness".

The couple had originally thought it just needed some "new carpets and paint" but then discovered it needed a lot more work.

Emmie added: “There was pink mould growing on the wall.

“It smelled really musty and our paperwork would get soggy.”

The couple realised the wrong render had been used on the property which was trapping moisture and had to chisel it off the get to the old stonework.

They started renovating in August 2024 - spending just £300 on hand chiselling the render off instead of the £17k they were quoted.

But Emmie and Norton, a science teacher, were shocked to discover the bones in their walls - as well as a mysterious green bottle filled with ashes and herbs.

Emmie said: “We found an article on magic in Kendal and read that they really believed in witches.

“They used to put bones in the walls and herbs to ward of the evil. It's what they believed was protecting them.

“We've found bones in near enough every room. One flew out at me and one I believe to be a finger.”

Emmie is now planning to put some on display and has a put a couple back into the wall as she says ‘they are part of the house’.

The bones which the couple believe one to be human. | SWNS

After researching into their homes history they also discovered convicted murderer - James Hargreaves - lived next door.

Hargreaves was convicted of assaulting his housekeeper and then shot a young solicitor's clerk in the back who had served the writ on him.

The couple have now finished the structural work on the property and have just got two bedrooms and two bathrooms left to decorate.