RSPCA issues warning after deer's head gets trapped in football net in Lancashire garden
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The animal welfare charity is urging people to pack away their football nets after having to rescue the trapped deer.
A member of the public alerted the team after the male fallow deer was spotted in the garden of a rural property near Burnley with the net tangled around his head.
The frightened mammal was thrashing around and pulling the goal post in an attempt to get free following the incident on earlier this month.
RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Stephen Wickham, assisted by Patrick William from the Bury-based Kirklees Valley Wildlife Rescue, worked quickly to cut the deer free and release him, uninjured, into the surrounding woodland.
Stephen said: “It’s very distressing for timid wild animals like deer to find themselves stuck like this so we knew we’d have to work fast to free him.
“Patrick’s assistance was invaluable as it meant one of us could support the deer’s head while the other quickly cut off the netting.
“Deer are particularly susceptible to stress and in many cases they don’t survive for very long after being trapped due to stress-induced muscle breakdown, so in some instances it is kinder and the best option for animal welfare to put them to sleep to prevent the risk of a painful death hours later.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He added: “After a careful assessment it was very good news that on this occasion we were able to release the deer back into the wild.
“Football nets provide hours of fun for humans but, as this incident highlights, they can be very dangerous for wild animals if they’re left out.
“As mammals frequently get trapped during the night, they may have been struggling for many hours by the time they are found in the morning and often need veterinary attention and sedation to cut them free.
“Getting tangled up in netting - whether it’s used for sport, fencing or the garden - is very stressful for an animal, particularly one that’s wild.
“Everyone can do their bit to help wildlife and something as simple as putting a football net up when it's not in use can save a life.”
Fallow deer were first brought to Britain by the Romans over 1,000 years ago and are widespread throughout the UK today.
They live in woodland, grassland and parkland. Typically, fallow deer grow to around 90cm (35in) tall and they have a light chestnut-brown coat with white spots during the summer and a duller grey-brown coat in the winter. However, it is not uncommon to see deer with darker brown and even black fur too.
For welfare advice and information about deer click HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.