With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Callie, Winston and Anna.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Callie
Callie is a two-year-old Staffy Bull Terrier Cross. She is confident in herself and adaptable to her surroundings, despite her history of abandonment. Very little phases this sprightful young lady, she has a strong mind both in her attitude to life and in training, which she exceeds in every day. Because of Callie’s excitable nature, she would thrive in an active home with adults only and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Lenny
Meet three-year-old domestic short- hair Lenny. He loves a good relax in his outside pod which is where he spends most of his time. He is very interactive and loves fuss and being spoken to, but when this gets too much for him, he will let you know, and isn’t always the politest! He would suit an adult only home with no pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Anna
Say hello to adorable Anna - a sassy seven-year old Tabby DSH who is described as 'knowing what she wants'. She would suite a quiet home, a home that would respect her need for independence but would also be happy to give her fuss and attention when she wants it. She can live with primary schoolchildren aged 10 and over and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Sirius
Say hello to super shy guy Sirius who is a beautiful three-year-old with piercing green eyes. He is described as super sweet and would best suit a home with cat savvy children aged 14+ and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.