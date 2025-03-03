Shoplifter jailed after ignoring ban prohibiting her entering any store in Preston city centre
Police were called after multiple beauty products were stolen from the Boots store in Fishergate on Saturday, February 22.
Nikki Rogers, of Ripon Street, Preston was arrested nearby and later charged with theft and breach of a criminal behaviour order (CBO).
The 37-year-old appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court last week where she pleaded guilty to the offences.
She was subsequently sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.
Rogers was handed a CBO in August last year which prevented her from entering city centre stores and shopping centres until 2027.
Insp Dave Byrne, from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “The action taken shows just how seriously we are tackling retail crime which can have a significant negative impact on businesses, shop staff and our local communities.
“We will continue to closely monitor those who have been issued Criminal Behaviour Orders and act quickly if they continue offending in our shops.
“This behaviour is not welcome in Preston and we will do everything we can to ensure it feels safe and secure for all who live, work and visit here.”
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.