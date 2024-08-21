Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman who stole £850 worth of skincare from a shop in Preston city centre has been jailed.

The products were stolen from the Boots on Fishergate on Tuesday, August 13.

Nikki Rogers was arrested on suspicion of theft after the incident was reported to police.

Nikki Rogers was banned from entering shops in Preston city centre after stealing £850 worth of skincare | Lancashire Police

The 36-year-old, of Ripon Street, Preston, was later charged with theft and breach of a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

Rogers pleaded guilty to the charges after appearing in court on Friday, August 16.

She was subsequently jailed for four months and made the subject of a CBO which prevents her from entering city centre stores and shopping centres until 2027.

Insp Dave Byrne, from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “Shoplifting can have a significant negative impact on businesses, shop staff and our local communities.

“This is a really positive result which will hopefully provide reassurance that we take this crime very seriously and will continue to work closely with our partners to ensure that shoplifters are brought to justice.”

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.