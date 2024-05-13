Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Not all heroes wear capes - some are tree surgeons called Jaimie!

A frightened kitten stuck up a tree was finally brought back down with the help of a South Ribble Council tree surgeon.

The heartbroken owner of the ginger and white kitten named Otis had put out a Facebook post last Friday asking for help in finding a tree surgeon after failed attempts to retrieve him by the fire service.

The post read: “As a lot of the community may know, my kitten Otis is stuck in a tree near Worden Park.

“He’s only a kitten and is extremely scared.

“The fire team have tried to get him down but hav ebeen unsuccessful.

“If there is anyone that knows of a tree surgeon that is willing to save my kitten please message me.”

As luck would have it South Ribble Borough Council read the post and knew just the guy!

Posting on their Facebook, they said: “Arborists to the rescue!

Otis is reunited with his happy owner.

“Our tree arborists saw a post calling for help from a resident on Facebook, to save her much-loved kitten Otis that was stuck in a tree in Leyland.

“The fire service tried their best but couldn't quite catch Otis to bring him down to safety.

“Jaimie, one of our arborists put his climbing skills to work and managed to rescue Otis and reunite him with his owner!

“This is Jaimie's second cat rescue since he started at the council which we think makes him the cat's whiskers.

“Well done to Jaimie and the tree team for responding quickly to our resident's call for help and we hope Otis is enjoying his much needed rest back home.”