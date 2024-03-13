Emaciated pocket bully Moana found in Preston with cropped ears 'doing well'
A emaciated pocket bully who was found in Preston with cropped ears is doing well at the RSPCA.
The young brown-coloured dog, who has been named Moana, was seen straying by a member of the public in Moor Nook last Thursday.
Concerned about her very poor condition, she was taken to the RSCPA's Preston and District Branch animal centre in Ribbleton where she is currently being cared for by staff.
Moana, whose ribs were clearly visible, weighed 16.8 kg (37.03 pounds) and was given a body condition score of two out of nine by the vet who examined her.
She had bite marks around her rear end and grazes on the base of her tail and thigh.
Her ears had also been cropped, a painful procedure which can cause long-term harm.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA Preston and District Branch said: "We would like everyone to know that Moana is doing very well and is settling in quickly, she has definitely grown in character and is a very cheeky girl.
"Thank you to everyone who has donated to help with the care of Moana and the other animals in our care, we appreciate it massively Moana and her furry friends would like to say thank you too." The branch is currently in need of Chappie meat for Moana and another dog who has also arrived at the centre emaciated, which can be dropped off at the centre.
Anyone who can help the RSPCA’s investigation can contact the inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018. quoting incident number 01228034.