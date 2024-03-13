Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A emaciated pocket bully who was found in Preston with cropped ears is doing well at the RSPCA.

The young brown-coloured dog, who has been named Moana, was seen straying by a member of the public in Moor Nook last Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young brown-coloured dog, who has been named Moana, was seen straying by a member of the public in Moor Nook last Thursday.

Concerned about her very poor condition, she was taken to the RSCPA's Preston and District Branch animal centre in Ribbleton where she is currently being cared for by staff.

Moana, whose ribs were clearly visible, weighed 16.8 kg (37.03 pounds) and was given a body condition score of two out of nine by the vet who examined her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had bite marks around her rear end and grazes on the base of her tail and thigh.

Her ears had also been cropped, a painful procedure which can cause long-term harm.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA Preston and District Branch said: "We would like everyone to know that Moana is doing very well and is settling in quickly, she has definitely grown in character and is a very cheeky girl.

Moana is now doing well at the RSPCA Preston.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated to help with the care of Moana and the other animals in our care, we appreciate it massively Moana and her furry friends would like to say thank you too." The branch is currently in need of Chappie meat for Moana and another dog who has also arrived at the centre emaciated, which can be dropped off at the centre.