An emaciated female pocket bully with cropped ears - which is an illegal procedure in England and Wales - has been found in Preston.

The young brown-coloured dog, who has been named Moana, was seen straying by a member of the public in Moor Nook last Thursday.

Concerned about her very poor condition, she was taken to the RSCPA's Preston & District Branch animal centre in Ribbleton where she is currently being cared for by staff.

An emaciated female pocket bully with cropped ears was found in Preston (Credit: RSPCA)

Centre Manager Asleigh Kay, said: "Moana was in a very vulnerable condition when she was brought into us, she was clearly malnourished and very hungry, it was an upsetting sight.

"We're following a careful feeding plan for her and introducing it in small amounts, several times a day. She's making good progress and getting lots of fuss and attention from all the staff here who think she’s an absolute sweetheart.

"We'd like to thank the member of the public who stopped to help and ensured she got the treatment she needed."

The young dog was seen straying by a member of the public in Moor Nook (Credit: RSPCA)

Moana, whose ribs were clearly visible, weighed 16.8 kg (37.03 pounds) and was given a body condition score of two out of nine by the vet who examined her.

She had bite marks around her rear end and grazes on the base of her tail and thigh.

Her ears had also been cropped, a painful procedure which can cause long-term harm.

Moana, whose ribs were clearly visible, weighed 16.8 kg when she was found (Credit: RSPCA)

She wasn’t microchipped, so the RSPCA has been unable to trace her owner, although enquiries are ongoing.

RSPCA Inspector Susie Michallef, said: "We're appealing for anyone who recognises Moana to come forward.

"We can’t say with certainty what’s happened, but her welfare has clearly been compromised - particularly given she had cropped ears, which is an illegal process here - and we think the most likely scenario is that she’s been deliberately abandoned.

“She's receiving lots of TLC from the wonderful team at Preston and her progress is being closely monitored.

"We're hopeful she will go on to make a full recovery over the coming weeks and we’ll then be looking for a loving new home for her."

Anyone who can help the RSPCA’s investigation can contact the inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018. quoting incident number 01228034.