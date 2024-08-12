Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you looking for a property that has the potential to become a stylish café, a trendy retail attraction, or a small business HQ? This may be your answer.

Rossendale Borough Council have put two public toilets up for sale which have the potential to become a new business.

The two former public convenience blocks, located in Stacksteads and Edenfield, are a detached property with an outside space.

Previously in the Valley, public toilets in Burnley Road, Rawtenstall, have been turned into a barber’s shop, and in Bacup they became the headquarters for Bacup Pride.

There are plans for the loos in the middle of Crawshawbooth to become a cyclists’ café.

The public conveniences in Bury Road, Edenfield, closed 10 years ago. | NW

Around the UK public loos have been transformed into permanent homes, holiday homes, apartments, restaurants, bars, cafes and in Newport, Wales, even a little theatre where singers, comedians and poets perform in one of Britain’s smallest venues.

The toilets site in Bury Road, Edenfield – measuring 42 sq metres with 16 sq metres of outside space – was closed around 10 years ago, while the one in Newchurch Road, Stacksteads, which is 53 sq metres with 179 sq metres of outside space, was locked for the final time during Covid in 2019.

Both buildings are connected to main water and power supplies.

Chris Grundy, Rossendale’s Senior Property Officer, said: “The sale of these buildings is a great opportunity for someone to develop for retail purposes.

“They would also be great for a charity location, office business space, a coffee shop or takeaway or even an ice cream parlour.

“All of the assets are subject to an independent valuations that the purchaser must adhere to. We have already had inquiries about the Edenfield site.”

Councillor Adrian Lythgoe, lead member for Environment and Corporate Services, said: “This is a great opportunity for someone to realise the potential in developing buildings in prime sites that have already stood the test of time.

“Already across the Valley former public conveniences have been brought back to life and have become iconic buildings in their communities again.”

Full details of the sales and how to show an interest will be made clear when the council announces its open bid process.

Across the borough there are Rossendale Council public conveniences open at Healey Corner, Whitworth; Stubbylee Park; Rawtenstall Bus Station; and at Bacup and Rawtenstall Markets on market trading days.

The conveniences at Haslingden Market will reopen when the refurbishment is complete.

