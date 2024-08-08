Upgrade and exchange old for new in Billington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Househunters can part exchange their old home for an energy efficient new build in the Ribble Valley.

Redrow’s Calder Grange is an exclusive development of 26 detached homes from the company’s Heritage Collection and for prospective buyers, the housebuilder offers a range of schemes to help them move including part exchange.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Lancashire, said: “There can be a variety of reasons why people delay moving house, one of them is having to sell their current home and that journey can sometimes be full of hurdles if buyers pull out.

“Part exchange is the ideal solution for those moving up the housing ladder as we buy the customer’s old home, giving them the luxury of knowing their house sale is going to go through.”

Redrow instruct local estate agents to value the customer’s current home and when all parties are happy with the price, Redrow buy the old home and the owners can proceed with the purchase of their new Redrow home.

Redrow also offer an assisted move scheme called Help to Sell, open to a range of homeowners including rightsizers and downsizers

Steve continued: “Help to Sell differs from part exchange because it isn’t linked to the value of the property being bought or sold. We instruct an estate agent to market and sell the existing home rather than buying it. We also contribute to estate agent fees.”

All properties at Calder Grange are Eco Electric properties and feature air source heat pumps as standard to provide heating and hot water, as well as underfloor heating to the ground floor in detached designs.

Homeowners will see further reduced energy use thanks to high levels of insulation, energy efficient windows and doors and a host of options and extras, including energy efficient appliances and smart home technology.

Located off Dale View, the development is nestled next to an existing residential area and enjoys a semi-rural feel within four acres of land. It is a stone’s throw from the picturesque village of Whalley with its restaurants and independent shops and close to major motorways for commuters.

For further information contact 01254 375270 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/calder-grange-billington