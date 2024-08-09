Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lidl has confirmed the opening date of its new Penwortham store as work commenced on site this week.

The new supermarket expects to open its doors on Thursday, February 20, 2025 on The Cawsey between Penwortham and Walton-le-Dale. But the retailer says the date is only provisional at this stage and may be subject to change.

Signs have gone up at the entrance to the site as the contractor, Braithwaite Group, prepares to get the build under way.

The new Lidl store will open off The Cawsey in Penwortham on February 20, 2025.

What will it look like?

The store will resemble other Lidl stores, made predominantly of insulated grey metal cladding, glazed curtain walls and a sales area of 1,354 sqm.

A new access road will be built off The Cawsey, opposite the Morris Home’s housing development at St Mary’s Park.

The supermarket will have a bakery, a freezer section, around seven checkouts, a customer toilet and a 121-space car park.

There are also plans to landscape around every boundary of the site, with hundreds of grasses, shrubs and trees to be planted.

These are expected to include lime trees, hornbeams, maidenhair trees, Norway maples, dozens of tall grasses at the entrance, hundreds of English lavenders around the car park area, and 73 compact guelder roses.

This is how the new Penwortham Lidl is expected to look.

Opening hours

Lidl will open from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The new Lidl is expected to create 30 jobs, a mix of full-time and part-time positions. Recruitment is likely to get under way in early 2025.