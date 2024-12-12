Road diversions put in place as part of £54.7m flood defence work have been lifted this week - but work to some key areas has been delayed by a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Preston and South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme started in early 2022, and once complete, will reduce the flood risk to thousands of homes and businesses.

The Environment Agency has been working alongside local councils to develop the scheme, which includes new flood defence walls and embankments on the River Ribble around Broadgate and Lower Penwortham. The plan also sees existing defences refreshed and the use of glass panelling to maintain river views.

This stretch of Riverside has reopened | EA

Road diversions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of phase one was expected to be complete by the end of 2024, and this week it has been announced that on the north side of the river, rock bags have been placed on the riverbank, glass panels put back in and diversions from Gas Pipe Bridge to South End have ended. This section of Riverside, including the junctions at Connaught Road and Wolseley Road, has reopened and residents are now able to turn right onto Broadgate to access South End via Riverside. The Strand Road and Hartington Road diversion is discontinued.

Problems

However, the stretch from Ribble Cottages to the Continental Pub remains closed, and work looks set to continue for a year. The Environment Agency say they have encountered difficulties with ground conditions at depth and the riverbank and this has necessitated a change in the foundation design. This section of Riverside will stay closed until construction of the new flood defences is complete, scheduled to be late 2025. Works at the entrance to Miller Park, underneath the West Coast mainline will recommence in Spring 2025, with plans to do some work in January.

Richard Knight, Environment Agency Flood and Coastal Risk Manager, said: "We sympathise with residents and business owners and are working hard with our suppliers to complete this section of the project as quickly as possible. The delays encountered whilst working along Riverside are due to unexpected and complicated riverbank and bedrock conditions. This has meant that we have had to undertake a redesign of the foundations for the new flood defences, review works to the riverbank and revisit the construction methods we are using.”

These are the areas under discussion | EA

South End to Miller Garden Apartments – closure needed next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the short stretch of Riverside between South End and Miller Garden Apartments (Phase 3) will need to close in Spring 2025 to allow construction of new flood defences. Dates for a road closure will be announced nearer the time.

Broadgate & Broadgate Gardens

Works along Broadgate were completed earlier in 2024 with construction of a new 568metre flood wall between Liverpool Road Bridge and Penwortham Old Bridge. At the reinstated Broadgate Gardens, the Environment Agency is replacing the trees which were damaged and planting bulbs for next Spring. Preston City Council will maintain the gardens from Spring 2025 onwards.

Broadgate Gardens Interpretation Board | EA

Riverside Road, Lower Penwortham

All of the old flood wall has now been removed along this stretch and the construction of the new wall – including glass panels - is making good progress. Construction works will be completed in the coming weeks with Riverside Road reopening on Friday, December 20.

Ribble Sidings

The popular footpath along the river is now up along the new flood defence embankment and is expected to reopen by the end of this year. The contractor compound at Margaret Road was de-mobilised in October. The site of the former compound - Ribble Sidings - is currently being transformed into a small wetland – an insect-friendly habitat with new trees, grasses, wildflowers and an orchard. The wetland is due to open in the new year once all planting has been completed.

Walton-le-Dale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walton-le-Dale is the focus of the next phases of the scheme, where work will be done to improve the existing defences along both the River Ribble and River Darwen. Utility and topographical surveys have been completed as well as ground investigations. These feed into a detailed design which will go to public consultation before an application for planning permission is sought in Spring 2025. As part of these phases, existing flood defences in Frenchwood will also receive additional maintenance.

Ribble Sidings Wetland Creation | EA

Tree Planting at Fishwick Bottoms

Throughout Autumn and Winter 2024/25, more than 8,000 trees will be planted along the riverbank at Fishwick Bottoms, which acts as a flood plain. The trees will absorb and trap excess water which, in turn, preserves fertile soil by preventing runoff. This is being achieved in partnership with the Ribble Rivers Trust and Preston City Council, with funding from the Water Environment Improvement Fund (WEIF).