A series of road closures will be in place to accommodate the annual Kirkham and Wesham Club Day.

Roads will be closed to traffic while the parade takes place and drivers are asked to avoid driving into the centre of Kirkham between 9am and 12pm on June 8.

The parade will start at 9.20am at St Joseph's Church, Garstang Road North, Wesham.

It will continue along Garstang Road North into Station Road towards Kirkham.

At Town End the parade will turn left into Poulton Street and onto Preston Street.

Kirkham and Wesham Club Day procession

At the junction with Carr Lane the parade will turn around and travel back along Preston Street, turning left into Freckleton Street, right into Old Row, right into Marsden Street, left into Stanley Street, right into Kirkgate, left into Marsden Street to Orders Lane turning left.

The parade will then turn right into Fylde Street, along Ward Street crossing Moor Street into Mellor Road turning left into Station Road to the War Memorial at Wesham where it will again turn around and travel back to Kirkham.

The Kirkham & Wesham Clubday Committee has requested that all vehicles are removed from the route before 8am on Saturday morning.

Kirkham & Wesham Clubday is a traditional family day with a long history of bringing together the Churches in the town with a procession which begins in Wesham and takes in all the main streets.

On this special day each year all the Churches process through Kirkham with their banners, brass bands and their chosen Rose Queen together with her attendants.

A Clubday spokesman said: “This is a special day for everyone and the people of Kirkham turn out in their hundreds to watch this traditional event

“Following the morning procession some of the churches hold garden fetes/flower festivals in the afternoon.

In tune

“The annual fair is also situated on the field adjacent to the Memorial Park in Kirkham at the bottom of Church Street.

“Club day attracts visitors from far and wide. Many people who used to live in the area always come back.

“Kirkham & Wesham Clubday dates back over 150 years and it’s a great way to get the community to come together.

