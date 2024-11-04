A quiet Lancashire village continues to be plagued with problems of noise, damage, anti-social behaviour, sex in public areas, drugs and drunkenness.

Ribble Valley Council has recieved more complaints about issues with Whalley’s popular nightspots.

It came as the borough’s licensing committee agreed to start a formal consultation on renewing a licensing arrangement called the Whalley Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA).

It means people seeking a new licence, or wanting to change an existing licence around alcohol sales, opening hours, live music, DJs and dancing. must demonstrate their activity will not make things worse. Informal consultation was held recently and councillors highlighted public comments from that at the latest licensing committee. Formal consultation will come next including the police.

Ged Mirfin, a county councillor, is not on the committee but spoke. He split complaints into different types and suggested solutions. Some, such as crime and anti-social behaviour, were for the police. Others, such as litter, music disturbance or taxi arrangements, were under Ribble Valley Council’s remit, he said.

Noise and disturbance was a key issue, he said. But there was also intimidating and ‘unsavoury’ activity, including vomit and urine on the streets, lewd behaviour and used condoms being found. He added: “When reading the report, my girlfriend said ‘ugh, used condoms. Yuk. Well, Ged, small mercies, at least horny couples are actually using protection and reducing sexually transmitted diseases.”

Coun Kevin Horkin said: “What astonishes me is the impact on residents, bearing in mind the CIA has been in place for some years. Residents are still – still – having to content with this appalling situation. I’m absolutely staggered.

“I also know councillors and the committee chairman have done their best to ask officers to come-up with a cohesive plan to tackle this. I don’t know what residents must think of this authority? Having read the details, this is is a roll-call of shameful behaviour that we have allowed, as councillors, on our watch.

“I believe we are fast-approaching the time when we will get a ‘badge’ saying, effectively, we cannot act as a licensing authority. This committee is important. But there has got to be a will. I believe the will has been missing.

“The biggest disappointment for me was that we had a cross-party letter, asking for a review of a premises where most of the allegations come from. It was refused. It was raised at a full council meeting. Let’s get this sorted-out once and for all.”

Coun Ryan Corney said: “I agree. The cumulative impact assessment will help us with future licensing applications. But it is not retrospective. It will not solve problems highlighted in this report. What can we do on this committee that is within our control?”

Whalley is a charming village, filled with historic buildings, cafes and restaurants and many successful independent shops. | Sam Quine

COUNCIL ROLES

Mair Hill, a top council legal officer, outlined roles of the licensing committee, its sub-committee and full council. She said the licensing sub-committee has a quasi-judicial body and there are powers to bring licence reviews.

She added: “As we have said on a number of occasions, a review can be brought by ‘responsible authorities’. If it’s about crime or anti-social behaviour, it should be brought by the police based on evidence. If it’s about nuisance, like noise, it would be environmental health. If it was about a licence breach, it would be our responsibility.

“Anyone can apply for a licensing review including the public. But it is not this committee’s role to call for reviews. It’s quite the opposite. This licensing committee should be ‘uninvolved’ but be able to act as a ‘judge’.

“The licensing sub-committee can sit, like a court in a way, and hear all sides then make decisions. These might be reducing hours or adding extra conditions? But there is also a right of appeal to a magistrates court after. So it’s really important that decisions of this licensing committee are made properly without any potential allegations made.”

Stephen Barker, the borough’s solicitor, added: “It’s not expected that this committee should apply for a review on behalf of others.”

Coun Simon O’Rourke said: “I have been on this committee for years and the same complaints seem to come back about the same premises. Why is not reviewed? Have things not been proved?”

Ms Hill replied: “It’s because nobody has asked for a review.”

‘EVIDENCE NEEDED’

Coun Stella Brunskill said: “How do all these complaints in the report weigh as evidence regarding calling a review?”

Ms Hill replied: “The evidence before us is about consultation on the cumulative impact assessment. Regarding the licence review procedure, there is quite a simple form which the police or environmental health could put their information.”

Coun Brunskill added: “Well, I can see a load of information here that would be evidence to call a review. The impact on residents has to be taken into account. Can we help these people or do we just sit in judgement?

Ms Hill said: “Its jot our job to encourage reviews but we would certainly give advice And there is information on the council website.”

Coun Jan Alcock said: Well, I have not seen it.”

‘REVIEWS MUST COME’

Coun Richard Newmark said: “We must continue this process. There are members of the public here who will take note that there’s information available and they can speak to officers. Some of these comments are horrendous. There are 166 residents’ comments. That’s the size of some small villages. Sabden has some anti-social behaviour but nothing like this.

“We always seem to be the authority that says yes. Why can’t we say no more in Whalley?

“The use of drugs has also changed the picture. Resident see people taking drugs. And you see reports of drivers stopped for drugs.”

Coun Robin Walsh said: “The public needs to bring reviews, possibly with help from local councillors. This is not about stopping future applications. This is about stopping problems now.”

Coun Kieren Spencer said: “I’m glad we are coming at this in a holistic way to tackle the issue. But I also feel we are forgetting the good licensees who follow the rules. They are hard-working people who allow others to have a good night out and let-off some steam.”

Committee chairman Ian Brown said: “This has been an important debate. It’s also important to note there are are actions behind the scenes too. It’s not the case that we are just sitting on our seats doing nothing As chairman, I am somewhat restrained. But this report should be proof , if needed, that there are problems in Whalley. Something needs to be done.”