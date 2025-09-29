Thousands of visitors flocked to Preston this weekend as The Harris reopened its doors following a £19 million transformation - with a blockbuster Wallace & Gromit exhibition helping draw record-breaking crowds.

The reopening on Sunday marked a triumphant homecoming for Oscar-winning animator Nick Park, whose beloved creations take centre stage in Wallace & Gromit in A Case at the Museum - staged in the very building that inspired his childhood love of storytelling and film.

Families travelled from across the UK to explore the reimagined museum and the new exhibition, which proved so popular that advance bookings for October weekends sold out within hours of going live on September 1.

Councillor Anna Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council said: “The response has been absolutely overwhelming

“Seeing families discovering Wallace's recreated living room – based on Nick Park's grandmother's Preston home – and children’s faces lighting up as they explore the animation techniques behind their favourite characters, this is exactly what we envisioned when we embarked on this transformation.”

Emotional homecoming

For Nick Park, the weekend was a deeply personal return to his roots.

"Walking through these galleries again, seeing families enjoying the exhibition where I once spent hours as a curious child reading about filmmaking and animation, it's incredibly moving," Nick said.

“The Harris left a lasting impression on me and now I hope Wallace & Gromit can inspire the next generation of young creatives who visit here.”

A new era for The Harris

The reopening marks the culmination of one of Preston’s most ambitious cultural projects, transforming the Grade I-listed building into a modern 21st-century destination while preserving its historic character.

The revamped Harris now boasts 23 visitor spaces across 60,000sq ft, with new galleries, learning zones, a café, shop and family facilities.

A new blended library, supported by £1.375 million from Lancashire County Council, has also returned to its historic home.

Local businesses reported a surge in footfall over the weekend as visitors explored the city’s cultural quarter, with the Flag Market buzzing with activity.

Matthew Salter, cabinet member for Education and Skills at Lancashire County Council, said: “The reopening of The Harris is a welcome enhancement of Lancashire’s cultural and educational landscape.

“With the Harris Library returning to its historic home, we’re proud to support a space that brings learning, creativity and heritage together in a beautiful setting.

"The building has long been a cornerstone of public life, and this work ensures it will continue to inspire future generations.”

Exhibition success

Wallace & Gromit in A Case at the Museum offers an immersive journey through nearly 50 years of animation, showcasing original sketches, sets, props and behind-the-scenes insights from Aardman.

The recreated Wallace living room - based on Park’s grandmother’s Preston home - has quickly become the most photographed feature of the exhibition.

The exhibition runs until Sunday, January 4, 2026, and is expected to help attract more than 450,000 visitors annually.

Councillor Hindle added: “This weekend has demonstrated the power of combining world-class exhibitions with outstanding heritage preservation.

“The Harris is once again at the heart of Preston's cultural life, inspiring creativity and bringing joy to visitors of all ages.”

Tickets and further information are available at www.theharris.org.uk.