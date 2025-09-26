The Grade I-listed landmark, one of Preston’s most iconic cultural spaces, will welcome visitors once again from Sunday, September 28, as it enters a new era as the UK’s first fully “blended” museum, art gallery and library.

Originally scheduled to reopen in 2024, the ambitious Harris Your Place project was delayed by unexpected challenges, including the discovery of additional asbestos which required extensive removal work.

The renovation also included vital structural repairs, upgraded heating and lighting and improved accessibility throughout the building.

Preston City Council says the revamp has reimagined the Harris as “a dynamic and inclusive cultural hub for the 21st century”, complete with new learning spaces, family-friendly facilities, a café and shop and a programme of heritage tours celebrating its rich architectural and civic legacy.

An “impressive” new exhibition line-up will mark the reopening, and visitor numbers are expected to rise by around 100,000 a year - bringing total annual footfall to roughly 450,000.

Here’s a sneak peek inside the transformed Harris ahead of its highly anticipated reopening:

