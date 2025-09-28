Take a look inside the refurbished Harris Museum with Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park, in this inspiring video.

Video shows what it’s like inside the Harris Museum, as it reopens following a four-year refurbishment.

The newly revamped space was officially opened by Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park, as his legendary clay creations are taking pride of place there until 4th January.

Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

In the video above, Mr Park says he felt like he was “having some weird dream” when he saw the life-sized recreation of his lovable duo’s sitting room.

The Prestonian explains: “I would never thought it growing up making animated films in my parents attic in Walmer Bridge you know five miles away. I just loved drawing cartoons and to think that now there's an exhibition in the centre of Preston, in this amazing museum now that's been revamped, it's wonderful.”

The exhibition tells the story of Mr Park started in animation. It shows some of his early films, sketchbooks, storyboards and props.

Take a look at some of them in the video above.