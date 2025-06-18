A public hearing will take place over a proposed Gypsy caravan site near Whitehall Park in Darwen.

The landowner at Hall Moss Farm – close to Whitehall Park – was seeking a change of use from agriculture to a Gypsy caravan site, including six plots – each with a static and two mobile caravans.

A public hearing will now take place on Tuesday, September 16, at Blackburn Town Hall, starting at 10am. | Google

In addition, the application also sought permission for a utility block, porous stone hard standing and associated fencing.

Following Blackburn with Darwen Council’s decision to refuse the application, an appeal was lodged with the Planning Inspectorate.

After careful consideration, the Inspector has decided that it should be determined on the basis of a hearing.

Full details of the application and the enforcement action can be found HERE.