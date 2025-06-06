National Highways are warning motorists to expect delays as three months of roadworks will begin this weekend on the M6.

The final phase of resurfacing on the M6 junction 21a to 26 starts on Sunday and is expected to last until August.

The works will include esurfacing lanes two and three in both directions between junction 25 (Bryn) and 26 (Orrell).

Once completed, the entire 10-mile section of the M6 between junction 21a and 26 will have been resurfaced.

A spokesperson for National Highways North West said: “To reduce disruption, we’ll be working at night when traffic volumes are lower and mainly under lane closures.

“This means the motorway will be open for the majority of our work.

“However, we’ll close the motorway overnight on a limited number of occasions for safety.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience our essential work may cause you.”

The M6 between junction 25 and 26 will be closed from 10pm to 6am as follows:

Monday 23 June, southbound only.

Monday 21 to Saturday 26 July, southbound only.

Monday 11 to Saturday 16 August, northbound only.

During any road closure, you can follow the clearly signed diversion.

