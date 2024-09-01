Prosecution letters in the post for 10 M6 motorists who obstructed emergency workers attending an accident
On Friday afternoon emergency services were called to a serious crash on the M6 in both directions between Leyland and Standish after a lorry overturned.
An air ambulance also responded to the incident. The collision, which saw long delays, occurred between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) at around 2pm on Friday.
The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.
However, emergency vehicles were prevented from access to the scene due to drivers using the hard shoulder to exit at J28.
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Following the collision on M6 between J27 and 28 Friday afternoon emergency vehicles were prevented from access to the scene due to drivers using hard shoulder to exit at J28. “Notice of intended prosecutions have been posted to drivers of all ten of these vehicles.”
