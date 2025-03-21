A prolific shoplifter who committed a series of offences in Pendle has been jailed and banned from 14 stores.

Police were called to a report of shoplifting at North Valley Retail Park in Colne on September 29, 2024.

Officers arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting and assault.

Earlier this week, Axis Robertson, 50, of no fixed address, appeared at Burnley Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison for shoplifting and possession of a bladed article and was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for his shoplifting offences.

The CBO prohibits him from entering the following stores:

Sainsbury’s, North Valley Road, Colne

TK Maxx, North Valley Road, Colne

Lidl, North Valley Road, Colne

Pets at Home, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne

Asda, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne

DFS, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne

Poundland, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne

B&M, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne

Booths, Halstead Lane, Barrowford

Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, Nelson

Lidl, Rigby Street, Nelson

Spar, Leeds Road, Nelson

Farmfoods, Leeds Road, Nelson

Home Bargains, Admiral Shopping Centre, Nelson

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary's ongoing response to tackle shoplifting across the county.

It involves dedicated officers patrolling hotspots, increasing visibility in targeted areas, and working closely with retailers to share intelligence, better understand retail crime and identify offenders.