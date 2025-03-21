Prolific Pendle shoplifter jailed and banned from 14 stores including DFS, B&M and Lidl

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 19:46 BST

A prolific shoplifter who committed a series of offences in Pendle has been jailed and banned from 14 stores.

Police were called to a report of shoplifting at North Valley Retail Park in Colne on September 29, 2024.

Officers arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting and assault.

Axis Robertson has been jailed and banned from 14 stores after committing a series of offences in Pendleplaceholder image
Axis Robertson has been jailed and banned from 14 stores after committing a series of offences in Pendle | Lancashire Police

Earlier this week, Axis Robertson, 50, of no fixed address, appeared at Burnley Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison for shoplifting and possession of a bladed article and was given a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for his shoplifting offences.

The CBO prohibits him from entering the following stores:

  • Sainsbury’s, North Valley Road, Colne
  • TK Maxx, North Valley Road, Colne
  • Lidl, North Valley Road, Colne
  • Pets at Home, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne
  • Asda, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne
  • DFS, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne
  • Poundland, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne
  • B&M, Corporation Street Retail Park, Colne
  • Booths, Halstead Lane, Barrowford
  • Pendle Rise Shopping Centre, Nelson
  • Lidl, Rigby Street, Nelson
  • Spar, Leeds Road, Nelson
  • Farmfoods, Leeds Road, Nelson
  • Home Bargains, Admiral Shopping Centre, Nelson

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary's ongoing response to tackle shoplifting across the county.

It involves dedicated officers patrolling hotspots, increasing visibility in targeted areas, and working closely with retailers to share intelligence, better understand retail crime and identify offenders.

