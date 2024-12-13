A prolific shoplifter has been banned from entering a number of stores in Blackpool town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia McNeil, 38, received a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for shoplifting offences in the Blackpool area.

She was issued the CBO at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court this week with a number of conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia McNeil, 38, received a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order for shoplifting offences in the Blackpool area | Lancashire Police

McNeil is banned from entering or attempting to enter the following Blackpool stores:

Tesco

Tesco Express

HMV

Savers

B&M Bargains

Asda

One Stop

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.

It involves officers patrolling hotspots, increasing visibility and working closely with retailers to share intelligence and identify offenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.

"The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly.”