The owner of a popular burger joint in Preston is calling on the public to ‘go and support all your local independent businesses where possible’.

Management of All Hopes No Promises, 15-16 St Wilfrid Street, said that hospitality was on its bare bones and that they were ‘expecting it to just get worse in April’.

The plea was in light of the shock news that another burger restaurant - Almost Famous which has branches in cities across the UK, including two in Manchester has closed with immediate effect owing to rising costs.

The burgers are amazing with plenty of fries. Customers often say it's the best burger they've had. | National World

Owner Beau Myers who launched Almost Famous back in 2012 blamed the current economic climate being too challenging to overcome, alongside the lingering debt from Covid, and a tightening in people’s ability to spend on dining out.

Echoing these sentiments All Hopes No Promises took to their Facebook page to say how sad they were to hear this.

The post read: “Sad to hear the news about AlmostFamous…This shows us all how tough it is now for hospitality and we are expecting it to just get worse in April.

“2020 I left Blackpool, went solo & opened in Preston. 5 years has been tough! Covid, rising costs across all aspects of the business & a tightening in everyone’s pockets making it difficult that people can’t dine out as much.”

All Hopes No Promises told their followers to ‘go support all your local independent businesses where possible’. | National World

They added: “The reality is people think it’s greed with price increases, however it’s all about staying open and keeping our amazing staff employed. Our lunchtime offer £8 makes no profit , but it helps us have a day trade to keep going.

To think back 8 years ago we could sell a burger and fries for less than 5 quid and still be in profit, shows how quick stuff changes.

“Huge message to everyone go support all your local independent businesses where possible.”