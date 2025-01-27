Preston's Spud Bros' customer orders weird jacket potato filling - and it's not one for the faint hearted

By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 16:23 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 16:27 BST
Have you heard the one about the customer putting banana and custard on her jacket potato? Now you have!

This is exactly what happened earlier this week when a customer queued up at TikTok sensations the Spud Bros Flag Market potato tram in Preston.

Posting the video on their social media feed, brothers Harley and Jacob Nelson showed the woman ordering jacket potato with a banana and custard filling.

Posting the video on their social media feed, brothers Harley and Jacob Nelson showed the woman ordering jacket potato with a banana and custard filling.
The lads asked if she wanted salt and pepper on it to which she replied yes, and garlic butter was also added to the unique mix up.

When it was complete she gave it an 11 out of 10 adding that it was ‘quite nice’.

The spud in question - with a banana and custard filling.
She then joked that they should do a taste test. However they got out of it by jesting that only the customers taste their spuds.

However, not all were convinced, with many followers claiming it to be an AI set up, while another joked they were ‘OK with the banana and custard but nit with salt and pepper’.

