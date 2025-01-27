Preston's Spud Bros' customer orders weird jacket potato filling - and it's not one for the faint hearted
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This is exactly what happened earlier this week when a customer queued up at TikTok sensations the Spud Bros Flag Market potato tram in Preston.
Posting the video on their social media feed, brothers Harley and Jacob Nelson showed the woman ordering jacket potato with a banana and custard filling.
The lads asked if she wanted salt and pepper on it to which she replied yes, and garlic butter was also added to the unique mix up.
When it was complete she gave it an 11 out of 10 adding that it was ‘quite nice’.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
She then joked that they should do a taste test. However they got out of it by jesting that only the customers taste their spuds.
However, not all were convinced, with many followers claiming it to be an AI set up, while another joked they were ‘OK with the banana and custard but nit with salt and pepper’.
Have you tried any unique fillings with your jacket potatoes?
Let us know in the Facebook comments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.