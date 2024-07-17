Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Preston pub will be cheersing to that after collecting yet another prestigious award.

The Black Horse pub located at 166 Friargate has been awarded the prestigious title of Cider Pub of the Year by the Central Lancashire CAMRA branch. The award recognises pubs that excel in offering a variety and quality of ciders, along with creating an inviting and knowledgeable environment for cider enthusiasts.

Winning this award signifies a pub's dedication to cider excellence, innovation, and its role in promoting cider culture within the community.

The pub, which is no stranger to awards, having won the CAMRA Pub of the Year award two years in a row, will now be entered into the National Finals, which will be judged by mystery shoppers from CAMRA's national tasters, ensuring an unbiased evaluation of the pub's offerings. The pub's commitment to quality and variety has also earned it the West Pennines award for Real Ale, which will be formally presented today.

This award evaluates the architecture of the pub, the range of real ales, the quality of the offerings, and the pub's role as a community asset.

Known for its relaxed atmosphere and historic charm the Black Horse has become a beloved local pub, attracting cider and beer enthusiasts from near and far.

Buiness partner Dan Taylor who will celebrate his eight-year anniversary at the pub in October said: "I am so pleased that the Black Horse has been recognised for such a great award, it just means all of the dedication and hard work from myself and my team hasn’t got unnoticed.

“We strive to be a fantastic community town centre pub with a diverse offering for all customers.”