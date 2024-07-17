Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Elton John and ABBA tributes will be the order of the weekend as popular music event ChorFest returns for a fourth year.

The three-day live music event at Astley Park which usually attracts crowds of up to 3,000 people will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Steptacular

The family-friendly community event aims to bring the people of Chorley together for a weekend of live music from tribute bands and locals bands and artists, alongside many food and drink stalls.

Who’s playing on Friday? An Elton John tribute act will be kicking off the ChorFest weekend.

If SKA music is your thing, Manchester SKA Foundation who are presently appearing across lots of the music festivals across the North West will also be performing.

Headlining ChorFest Friday and celebrating ABBAs 50th Anniversary since winning the Eurovision will ABBA Re-Bjorn tribute act.

Who’s playing Saturday?

Tickets for Saturday’s gig have already sold out, but those wishing to attend can join the waiting list.

Headlined by Queens Greatest Hits, there will also be tributes to Meatloaf, Oasis and The 80s.

Local band Doug Perkins and the Spectacular’s will also be belting out some tunes.

Who’s playing Sunday?

Sunday is also all about the family with kids entertainer Taz Entertainments.

The will also be tributes to woman of the moment Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Steps and Take That.

Neil Hailwood

There will be free bouncy castles all day Sunday as well to enjoy, with licensed bars and food vendors on site all weekend. Organiser Neil Hailwood said: “This is our fourth year and we can’t wait to welcome our ChorFest family back to Astley Park, Chorley.

“We have an incredible line up this year with some of the best tributes from across the UK. “

For tickets or to join the waiting list for Saturday’s sold out event, click HERE.