Preston pub The Black Horse wins CAMRA award for second year running
The historic pub in Friargate beat almost 300 pubs to the title via a two-stage selection process.
The Black Horse pub, 166 Friargate, Preston, has become the Central Lancs CAMRA Pub of the Year award for the second year in a row.
The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Central Lancashire Branch once again chose the Black Horse as the epitome of outstanding quality and service within the local pub scene. This accolade is a reflection of the pub's dedication to providing a fantastic experience for customers, alongside great real ale and all-round atmosphere. The historic pub beat almost 300 pubs to the title via a two-stage selection process.
Members were invited to nominate candidate pubs and a shortlist was drawn up. The final six pubs were then visited by a panel of judges and scored against national criteria, including quality and knowledge of real ale, cleanliness, service and atmosphere.
The pub which is owned by Stockport based Robinsons Brewery is delighted to share its win as Camra Central Lancashire's Pub of the Year for 2023,
He said: "It is an honour to be recognised as CAMRA Central Lancashire's Pub of the Year.
"This achievement shows the hard work and enthusiasm of our entire team over the past year who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our customers have a great experience at the pub."
The Black Horse has become a local favorite known for its inviting environment, top-notch service, and a diverse selection of quality ales.
The Black Horse team is now preparing for 2024, including hosting the Central Lancs CAMRA award celebration at 8pm on Thursday, February 22.