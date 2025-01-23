Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bosses at Preston Bus want to know your thoughts on proposed changes to eight routes across the city.

The routes affecred are 6, 8, 19, 20, 23, 31, 35 and 46, and the changes proposed involve timetables and operator changes. Many are to increase punctuality and frequency of services, while some services could be terminated due to a lack of use.

A spokesman said: “You may have noticed that there has been a lot of exciting things happening with Preston Bus recently. There have been a number of new vehicles introduced into the fleet, and our Deepdale Road bus Depot is undergoing a transformation. With this in mind we have also reviewed our Network of services to ensure that our operation is relevant to the needs of our customers.

“We would like to hear your views about proposed changes to our bus network in Preston. On this page you can find out more about the proposals, how they may impact you, and how you can have your say. You have until Friday, January 31 to give us your feedback.”

What are the changes proposed?

Route 6

Minor changes to timetable to improve punctuality. For Timetable please click here

Route 8

Minor changes to timetable to improve punctuality. Sunday evening journeys are cancelled due to very few customers using the service. The last journey will now be at 1840 hours from Preston, returning at 1853 hours from Moor Nook. For Timetable please click here

Route 16

Following the change last September to this service we have reviewed the timetable and patronage levels and as a result the Mon-Sat service will be operating to an increased frequency. During Mon-Sat daytime journeys will now operate every 10 mins. However the journeys that operate beyond Preston Bus Station to and from Preston Rail Station will be withdrawn. Note that the service will now depart from Stand 38 at Preston Bus Station.

Route 19

Route 20 (19A)

Minor changes to timetable to improve punctuality. Journeys on service 20 will now be numbered 19A and journeys that are currently operated as service 19A will be renumbered to 19S. Mon-Fri AM peak there will now be another journey towards Royal Preston Hospital due to customer demand.

Route 23

Minor changes to timetable to improve punctuality. Mon-Fri AM peak there will now be another journey between Preston and Fulwood Asda due to customer demand.

Routes 31 and 35

Minor changes to timetable to improve punctuality. For Timetable please click here

Routes 43, 44, 48

These services will continue to be operated by Preston Bus. There are no changes to the Monday-Saturday timetables, however there are improvements to the Sunday service. Journeys on service 44 will now operate to Cottam and on service 48 journeys will now operate through to Royal Preston Hospital. Service 43 Sunday is slightly retimed as a result.

Route 46

Service 46 will be re-routed via Tom Benson Way, no longer serving Tanterton and Ingol, to improve service reliability. The service will be operated by Vision Bus following retender by Lancashire County Council.

Routes 663 and 664

Following a request from Fulwood Academy these journeys will depart 5 mins later in the afternoon, and operate 5 mins later throughout.

Services 25A, 45, 76, 78 and 114 have been subject to a Lancashire County Council Re tendering process and as a result these services will no longer be operated by Preston Bus. At the present time the proposed route change in the Savick/Lea area is not planned to commence, however Lancashire County Council are working towards this being available later in 2025. For Timetable please click here

When would the changes take place?

Subject to the outcome of consultation, if Preston Bus decide to proceed with plans to change the timetables, they will look to make the changes from March 30.

Have your say

Email [email protected] with “Bus Consultation” as the subject or write to Bus Consultation, Preston Bus, 221 Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 6NY.