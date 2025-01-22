New business park offering 'something different' planned for Bamber Bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been unveiled for a £15m business park in South Ribble.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An application has been lodged for the ‘Momentum Plus’ development in Bamber Bridge.

Roundhouse Properties, which is behind the bid, says the proposed facility is intended to offer “larger industrial space” to complement the Momentum brand’s “traditional-size units”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, it will stand at South Rings - close to the M65 and M6 interchange - alongside two of the developer’s other Momentum business parks and the South Preston Office Village and South Rings Office Village schemes.

How the units at the Momentum Business Park in Bamber Bridge would look | David Cox Architects

The current buildings on the site would be demolished to pave the way for nine commercial blocks, each providing 50 units, ranging from 750 sq. ft. to 10,000 sq. ft.. The completed scheme would offer 67,000 sq. ft. of flexible commercial space.

Managing director of Roundhouse Properties Jeremy Lefton said: "Our Momentum schemes have proved to be incredibly popular with SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] and with this site, we're enhancing that model with the addition of larger commercial space alongside our traditional-size units you'll find on a Momentum business park.

"If plans are approved, we'll demolish existing buildings and create a modern business park, which will facilitate economic growth in the area by creating an attractive location with a mix of units for new and growing businesses."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sapphire Utilities currently occupies the site, which features a mix of offices, workshops, storage and car parking.

The new plans have been designed by David Cox Architects and work on site will begin early next year if planning permission is granted.

There are other Momentum business parks based in Preston, Chorley and Backburn.