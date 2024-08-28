Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After more than three decades, this Lancashire garden centre is saying its goodbyes by offering heavy discounts on all products.

A popular plant centre and gardens in Lancashire is closing down after 30 years with all products now available for large discounts.

Plant World Garden Centre, located at Myerscough College on St Michael's Road, Preston, has operated for more than 30 years, but will close its doors for the last time this week, with the final day of trading on Saturday, August 31.

The reasons for closure are related to running costs and how they are no longer sustainable to keep the centre open.

The garden centre will gave its last day of trading on Saturday, August 31. | TripAdvisor

In an announcement posted on the Myerscough website, a spokesperson said: “It is with deep regret that we announce the closure of the Plant World Garden Centre, situated at our main campus at Bilsborrow.

“As a business, we have to ensure we remain sustainable and that our activities fit both the college and student needs.

“Post-Covid, and with the ongoing cost of living crisis, escalating utility costs and maintenance costs, in addition to operating in an increasingly competitive marketplace, Plant World has experienced significant commercial challenges to remain financially viable, within the college’s wider operations.

“With this in mind, we have had to take the very difficult decision that the facility will close. The Garden House Tea Rooms will also close on the same day.”

As it's part of Myerscough College, Plant World Garden Centre is often used by students as part of their student horticulture programmes.

However, despite the imminent closure, these programmes will not be impacted as the college introduces new T-Level qualifications into their curriculum and the centre will continue to be used for student practical sessions.

The gardens are set amidst the beautiful Lancashire countryside, adjacent to the A6 at Bilsborrow. | Visit Lancashire

A spokesperson for Plant World said: “We will be engaging specialist support to protect and preserve our plant collections and research facilities at the centre, transferring many of the tropical and specimen plants to our newer energy-efficient glasshouses.

“We would like to thank our amazing Plant World team who work extremely hard everyday to operate the centre and to provide such high-quality customer care to everyone who comes through the doors.”

As it is the centre’s last week of trading, customers can now enjoy discounts of 75% off all remaining plants and 50% off all garden accessories and sundries.